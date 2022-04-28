Union Home Mortgage says changing market conditions prompted layoffs in Strongsville

STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - Layoffs happened at a popular home mortgage company headquartered in Northeast Ohio.

One former employee told 19 News about the layoffs in his department of people he worked side by side with.

Union Home Mortgage in a statement told 19 News they are temporarily adjusting staffing levels to accommodate rapidly changing conditions in the housing market.

But, a newly laid-off employee says the company was continually hiring, and even expanding, while struggling for business and the writing was on the wall.

Max Berger says, I think half our department is gone, it’s probably the biggest department in the company. At least 75 at least got laid off.

Max Berger, now a former employee of Union Home Mortgage found out last Tuesday he was out of a job along with dozens of others. Berger worked as a Connect Team Partner to find leads for loan officers. He’s heartbroken and angry, “I have no words.”

The company is not confirming exactly how many people were laid-off. It released a statement, saying in part:

“The residential housing market has turned quickly due to historically low inventory of homes for sale and a rapid rise in interest rates due to inflation.”

“They just told us we don’t have much business anymore. There’s not enough leads to go around for everyone to make money and for the company to make money,” Berger told 19 News.

Berger understands that the changing housing market was a factor. But he also questions why people with families have to pay the price for questionable decisions by his former employer, “Everyone knew that what happened in the last two years in the mortgage industry was kind of an anomaly, and there was going to come to a point where it was going to come back down to earth, and they just kept hiring people and hiring people.”

He cites a decision by the company in January of 2020, during the pandemic to expand. The plan according to Union Home Mortgage’s own website was to grow their Strongsville headquarters and add 450 new jobs, some in his department, the one he says with layoffs.

Berger says, “Then they laid off probably 75% of that department if that makes any sense.”

Once again, 19 News requested an interview with Union Home Mortgage, but nobody was made available and a brief statement in writing was released.

