Grand jury indicts Medina County high school teacher one 1 count of sexual battery

MEDINA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Highland High School teacher was indicted on one count of sexual battery by the Medina County Grand Jury.

Kyle Brooks was arrested earlier this month at the high school, according to Medina County Sheriff’s Captain Kevin Ross.

Kyle Brooks ((Source: Medina County Sheriff))

According to Captain Ross, the alleged victim is a student.

“The Medina Country Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Highland Local School District Administration and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office for their assistance in bringing a swift resolve to this egregious allegation,” said Medina County Sheriff Terry Grice.

Brooks, of Akron, has been suspended from all duties and responsibilities within the Highland School District.

School officials said additional counselors will be available at the high school for any students or families who may need support.

“We are shocked and saddened by this information. We have and will continue to fully cooperate with the Medina County Sheriff’s Office investigation,” said Highland Local School District Superintendent Catherine Auckerman.

Brooks will be arraigned in Medina County Common Pleas Court on June 2.

