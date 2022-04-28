How development in Cleveland is building a better West Park

WEST PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - The city of Cleveland is home to 34 neighborhoods, all with a distinct culture and history.

With you, our viewers, in mind — 19 News is on a mission to highlight each one in our monthly specials called Building a Better CLE.

Our goal is to celebrate the good, spotlight the struggles and ask the tough questions that lead to answers.

Next up is West Park, one of the youngest neighborhoods in Cleveland, positioned along the western border of our city.

Just 100 years ago, West Park was a suburb. That all changed in 1923 after residents voted in favor of annexation, according to the Encyclopedia of Cleveland History.

West Park itself is divided into four neighborhoods: Kamm’s Corners, Jefferson, Hopkins and Bellaire–Puritas.

19 News set out this April to learn more about challenges the residents there are facing, and how they are bringing forth solutions.

Our 3, 4, 5 and 6 p.m. newscasts will broadcast live today from P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub.

Hear from local leaders and residents all afternoon, as 19 News digs deeper into West Park.

Rosemary Mudry, Executive Director of West Park Kamm’s Neighborhood Development

Jerry Kolar, co-owner of K & K Portage Market and Conor Boylan, co-owner of 5 Points Coffee & Tea

Dan Reichel, also known as Danny Cleveland

Emily Muttillo of the Center For Community Solutions

The Brady Campbell Irish Dance School performs on 19 News

Charles Slife, Cleveland City Councilmember Ward 17

Eileen Wilson of The Hope Center

