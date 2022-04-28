Keystone Local Schools teacher, coach pleads not guilty to sexual battery

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The attorney for a coach and substitute teacher with Keystone Local Schools appeared in Lorain County Court of Common Pleas on his behalf Thursday morning.

Antonio Blanton is charged with two counts of sexual battery for allegedly assaulting a Keystone Local Schools student.

Attorney Kenneth Liuex entered a not guilty to both charges.

Blanton, 23, was arrested by Elyria police in February.

School officials said besides being a substitute teacher, Blanton was the coach for the JV boys basketball coach.

Blanton remains out on bond and will be back in court on May 6.

Keystone Local Schools Superintendent Dan White released the following statement after Blanton’s arrest in February:

“Last week, allegations of misconduct by Antonio Blanton were brought to Keystone High School administration. Administration immediately removed Mr. Blanton from service and contacted child protective services and the local police. Mr. Blanton has not returned to Keystone, and the school district is taking steps to permanently remove him. Keystone remains committed to providing a safe learning environment for all of its students. School counselors and other supportive measures are available to help any Keystone students who need assistance.”

