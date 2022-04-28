Lakewood residents hope for answers about problematic Warren Road curve

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a problem that residents in the 2000 block of Warren Road are all too familiar with.

Speeding drivers coming from the interstate not slowing down and crashing at this curve.

19 News reached out to Lakewood Police and they told us already this year there have been 16 accidents on Warren road.

That’s right 16….including the most recent one on Tuesday.

Karen Crnolatas has lived near this curve for 2 decades.

“This is probably the 5th time I’ve seen it and I feel like the gate should be higher so that the cars won’t flip over,” she said.

It’s nothing new for her.

And for her neighbors too.

She told us lots of parked cars have been damaged by speeding out of control cars.

“It doesn’t seem to be that big of a curve but they don’t seem to realize that there’s a curve and they keep driving straight,” she added.

Most residents wanted to speak off camera….echoing the same sentiment as Crnolatas.

Something needs to be done.

“A higher gate maybe a lighted signs that are flashing,” Crnolatas added.

19 News called the city of Lakewood to see if they are aware of this issue and what they are thinking of doing to help.

We have not heard back yet.

Meantime, to sum it all up Crnolatas and other neighbors hope this is the last of the crashes.

But unfortunately….they are not counting on it.

