2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

ODOT, AAA and the Ohio State Highway Patrol renew call to stop distracted driving

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:55 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Phil Medlen is an ODOT worker in Northeast Ohio.

He knows firsthand the consequences distracted driving can have on someone.

“We want to go home to our families too,” said Medlen.

Two years ago, his life changed when his work truck was hit by someone who was on their phone.

“I have a bulging disc in my neck and pinched nerve in my shoulder and other issues with my shoulder,” said Medlen.

He says unfortunately too many people, like ODOT workers and first responders, are either injured or killed because of distracted driving.

On Thursday, he joined forces with ODOT, AAA, and the Ohio State Highway Patrol to urge you to pay attention while on the road.

“If it saves a life or helps get the message out there... if it helps somebody I did my part I guess,” said Medlen.

According to Sergeant Ray Santiago with the Ohio State Highway Patrol, there have been more than 64,000 crashes in Ohio due to distracted driving since 2017.

Tragically, more than 200 people were killed in those wrecks.

“Anytime you’re doing anything that takes your attention away from driving, you’re distracted, and you are putting a lot of people in danger,” said Sgt. Ray Santiago from Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Now that the weather is warming up, more workers are going to be out on the road doing construction or filling potholes.

Medlen has this message for you before you put your car in drive.

“Hang it up, move over, slow down, we’re out there trying to help you,” said Medlen.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Alex Wright drafted by Cleveland Browns
Browns trade back then add 3 players on Day 2 of NFL Draft
Marcellars Miller
Barberton man sentenced 12-15 years in prison for shooting sister and family friend
Neighbors of 5-year-old Cleveland girl killed by hit-skip driver want speed bumps on their street
Neighbors of 5-year-old Cleveland girl killed by hit-skip driver want speed bumps on their street
Vigil for 5-year-old struck by car in Cleveland calls for safety
Vigil for 5-year-old Apolina Asumani who was tragically killed by a hit and run
Neighbors of 5-year-old Cleveland girl killed by hit-skip driver want speed bumps on their street
Neighbors of 5-year-old Cleveland girl killed by hit-skip driver want speed bumps on their street