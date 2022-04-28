2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio’s COVID numbers continue to increase slightly

Numbers are nowhere near where the state was in early January.
BA.2 otherwise know as "stealth omicron" has become the dominant variant in Ohio and is causing...
BA.2 otherwise know as "stealth omicron" has become the dominant variant in Ohio and is causing a slight increase in numbers.(WSAW)
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 2:36 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 28, 2022 at 3:15 PM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Ohio’s COVID 19 numbers increased for the fourth week in a row, with the Omicron BA.2 variant spreading as the dominant strain.

While numbers increase thy are nowhere near what the state saw at its worst point ever in January.

In the past week Ohio had 8.731 new cases confirmed to the state as well as 314 people needing to be admitted to the hospital, 26 into the ICU and another 68 had their COVID related deaths confirmed.

By comparison, according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH) the state saw 32,000 cases in a single day on Jan. 4.

A key number public health officials have always pointed to is the cases per 100,000 people over a two week period.

Think of it as a per capita number.

The highest ever per captia cases for Ohio was 2,155 cases per 100,000 people the week of Jan. 20.

Recently, as the number of cases decreased, Ohio’s lowest number was 37 cases per 100,000 people the week of March 31.

Since then, the number has been slowly inching up with today’s number reported as 112 cases per 100,000 people.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

