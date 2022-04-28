2 Strong 4 Bullies
Pilot injured after plane flips over upon landing at Wadsworth airport

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 6:37 PM EDT
WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - A pilot suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the plane flipped over upon landing, the Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed.

OSHP said the crash happened at Welzien Skypark at 9029 Skypark Dr. in Wadsworth around 5:30 p.m. on April 28.

EMS took the pilot to a local hospital for treatment, according to EMS.

The Medina Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol continues to investigate.

Return to 19 News for updates.

