Spirit Airlines to temporarily stop service at Akron-Canton Airport

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron-Canton Airport has confirmed that Spirit Airlines will be “temporarily suspending service” from the airport to Orlando and Myrtle Beach from June 5 - November 1. The airport says they will resume services again in November in Orlando with Ft. Myers and Tampa to follow.

“As part of a network-wide, summer schedule reduction, Spirit Airlines will be temporarily suspending service from CAK to Orlando and Myrtle Beach this summer beginning in June,” an airport said.

Spirit told CAK that the flight changes were “not a reflection of performance at CAK, but instead a measure necessary to avoid traveler disruption as much as possible”.

The airline said that a nationwide pilot shortage in addition to air traffic control issues played a factor in the decision.

19 News reached out to the Air Line Pilots Association for comment on the alleged pilot shortage, which they say is not accurate. According to the ALPA, “there are currently about 1.5 certified pilots for every one needed”.

Aviation Consulting expert Michael Boyd said that the reason for the cancelled flights is a combination of a few things, including staffing issues, inflation, and reduced capacity needs. Boyd said that other airlines can be expected to follow suit as they continue to navigate the current climate.

