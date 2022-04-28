2 Strong 4 Bullies
Trial underway for Cleveland man accused of killing passenger while driving drunk in stolen car

By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The jury trial for the 36-year-old Cleveland man accused of killing one of his passengers while driving drunk last February began Wednesday in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas.

Judge Nancy Fuerst is presiding over the trial for William Motley.

William Motley
William Motley((Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff))

Cleveland police said on Feb. 22, 2021, Motley was driving a stolen vehicle with a suspended license while drunk.

According to officers, Motley was also speeding when he crashed into the rear of a trailer along East 55th Street.

The 36-year-old front seat passenger was pronounced dead at the scene.

A second passenger, a 29-year-old, was injured.

Motley was indicted on the below charges:

  • One count of aggravated vehicular homicide
  • One count of aggravated vehicular assault
  • Two counts of driving under the influence
  • One count of receiving stolen property

