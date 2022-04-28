2 Strong 4 Bullies
Truck driver crashes into disabled semi, causing massive fire on the Ohio Turnpike

Trucks engulfed in flames shut down Turnpike E at I-90
Trucks engulfed in flames shut down Turnpike E at I-90(OHGO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A semi-truck driver crashed into a disabled semi-truck and then hit a concrete median on the eastbound lanes of the Ohio Turnpike Wednesday evening in Elyria Township.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troops (OSHP) said the impact caused both vehicles to become fully engulfed in flames.

Troopers said the disabled semi had been hauling a hazardous material which continued to explode for an hour.

Both the eastbound and westbound lanes of the turnpike, as well as the I-90 overpass, were closed for several hours due to the massive fire.

According to troopers, the driver of the disabled semi is a 34-year-old man from Hemet, CA and the driver who hit the disabled semi is a 57-year-old man from Miramar, FL.

Neither driver was injured and troopers said no charges have been filed at this time.

Troopers added alcohol does not appear to be a contributing factor in the crash.

