Trucks engulfed in flames shuts down Turnpike at I-90 (video)

ELYRIA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Two trucks engulfed in flames blocked the eastbound lanes of the Turnpike at I-90 on the western border of Elyria Township.

The fire started around 8:15 p.m. on April 27 near Middle Ridge Road in Lorain County.

OSHP said both the eastbound and westbound lanes were temporarily closed from the I-90 Lorain Exit (exit 142) to the SR-58 Amherst Exit (exit 140).

The eastbound and westbound lanes have since been reopened.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol confirmed there are no reported injuries.

Troopers arrived on scene to find two commercial vehicles fully engulfed in flames, one located on the right shoulder and the other on the left, OSHP said.

Initial reports indicated that one of the commercial vehicles was hauling a resin solution, or glue, causing the flames to accelerate near an overpass, according to OSHP.

Amherst Fire and Lorain County Fire departments are assisting on scene.

OSHP said it is unclear what caused the commercial vehicles to catch fire at this point in the investigation.

