Victim dies after being stabbed by 2 men in the middle of a Cleveland street

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was stabbed to death in the middle of a street in the city’s Glenville neighborhood Wednesday evening and Cleveland police said there are no suspects in custody.

According to officers, the stabbing happened around 10:30 p.m. in the 400 block of E. 123rd Street.

Police said the victim ran to the 100 block of E. 123rd Street before he collapsed.

The two suspects continued to stab him while he was on the ground, according to witnesses.

Police said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene and his name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464. You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

