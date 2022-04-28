Warrant issued for Ashtabula County man wanted on 2 sex crime charges

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ashtabula County Sheriff’s Office said a warrant is out for the arrest of a man wanted for two felonious counts of gross sexual imposition.

Joshua Orgel is considered one of Ashtabula County’s “most wanted” fugitives, according to a law enforcement bulletin shared on social media.

Court records show that the warrant for the 37-year-old man was issued on March 28, meaning Orgel has been a fugitive for approximately one month.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.