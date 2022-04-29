2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 Ohio children among dozens of victims identified during child porn arrest of California man

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A California man is accused of pressuring children from throughout the country, including in Ohio, into sending him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, two of the more than 80 child porn victims who have been identified are from Ohio.

Map of child porn victims identified during California sting
Map of child porn victims identified during California sting(Source: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

The agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children division served a search warrant at the Claifornia home of Demetrius Davis in December 2021 after receiving a cyber tip about an online account linked to the 24-year-old man was suspected of uploading child porn.

According to Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, numerous screen recordings of child pornography were found on Davis’ electronic devices during the search.

As the investigation continued, Sgt. Grassman said deputies learned that Davis allegedly pretended to be a “prepubescent” girl known as “Lizzy” on various online platforms.

Davis would then reach out to other children online, send them child porn videos, and groom them to take sexually explicit images of themselves or while performing sex acts with siblings, according to Sgt. Grassman.

Most of the victims are between the ages of 6 and 13 years old.

More than 80 victims in the United States have been identified, but investigators believe there could be over 100 children internationally that Davis was in communication with.

Man accused of luring more than 100 children into making child porn

Davis is being held at the Sacramento County Jail without bond until his next court hearing on May 10.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

St. Joseph Parish School, Cuyahoga Falls
Catholic school in Cuyahoga Falls to close ahead of next school year
19 News
‘Hell on earth’ situation: 17 dogs rescued from Richland County home
19 News
Catholic school in Cuyahoga Falls to close ahead of next school year
Ohio troopers arrest Michigan woman with over $50K worth of fentanyl inside car
Ohio troopers arrest Michigan woman with over $50K worth of fentanyl inside car