2 Ohio children among dozens of victims identified during child porn arrest of California man

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A California man is accused of pressuring children from throughout the country, including in Ohio, into sending him sexually explicit images and videos of themselves.

According to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, two of the more than 80 child porn victims who have been identified are from Ohio.

Map of child porn victims identified during California sting (Source: Sacramento County Sheriff's Office)

The agency’s Internet Crimes Against Children division served a search warrant at the Claifornia home of Demetrius Davis in December 2021 after receiving a cyber tip about an online account linked to the 24-year-old man was suspected of uploading child porn.

According to Sgt. Rod Grassman with the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office, numerous screen recordings of child pornography were found on Davis’ electronic devices during the search.

As the investigation continued, Sgt. Grassman said deputies learned that Davis allegedly pretended to be a “prepubescent” girl known as “Lizzy” on various online platforms.

Davis would then reach out to other children online, send them child porn videos, and groom them to take sexually explicit images of themselves or while performing sex acts with siblings, according to Sgt. Grassman.

Most of the victims are between the ages of 6 and 13 years old.

More than 80 victims in the United States have been identified, but investigators believe there could be over 100 children internationally that Davis was in communication with.

Davis is being held at the Sacramento County Jail without bond until his next court hearing on May 10.

