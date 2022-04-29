The biggest surprises from the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 2022 NFL Draft kicked off in Las Vegas, Nevada on Thursday.

With the first overall pick, the Jacksonville Jaguars selected defensive lineman Travon Walker from the University of Georgia.

With the sixth overall pick, the Carolina Panthers chose OT Ikem Ekwonu from North Carolina State University. This pick had huge implications as the Panthers need a quarterback and have been linked to the Browns’ Baker Mayfield.

The first skills position player off the board was receiver Drake London from USC who was selected eighth overall by the Atlanta Falcons. London becomes the highest-drafted receiver by the Falcons since Julio Jones.

With the ninth overall pick, the Seahawks selected OT Charles Cross from Mississippi State. Seattle has also been linked to Mayfield and this pick keeps them in the mix.

Ohio State had back-to-back receivers taken in the first round. Garrett Wilson was selected tenth overall to the New York Jets while Chris Olave was selected eleventh overall to the Saints who traded up with the Commanders.

The Ravens selected S Kyle Hamilton from Notre Dame at 14. However, they also traded Marquise Brown and the 100th pick overall to the Cardinals to jump up to the 23rd overall pick.

With the 20th pick, the Steelers selected University of Pittsburgh QB Kenny Pickett. He is the first quarterback off the board in this year’s draft.

The Bills traded up to get Gators CB Kaiir Elam with the 23rd pick.

C Tyler Linderbaum of the Iowa Hawkeyes was taken by the Ravens with the 25th pick.

The Jaguars were the next team to trade up. Utah LB Devin Lloyd will be heading to Jacksonville as the 27th pick.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.