Breakfast or dessert? Cheesecake French toast recipe from Beachwood’s No Fork

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Breakfast and lunch takeout orders are growing by leaps and bounds for some local establishments.

And No Fork in Beachwood, which opened less than a year ago, is expanding its menu to meet the needs and the tastes of their customers.

Although they do have a dining room, about 75% of their business is carryout.

Chef Jason shared his recipe for strawberry cheesecake French toast on this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

No Fork’s Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

2 thick slices of brioche bread (preferably from Orlando)

eggs

heavy cream

vanilla

nutmeg

cinnamon

4 strawberries, sliced

3 oz. cream cheese glaze (cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar)

3 oz. strawberry puree (fresh strawberries hulled/halved, blended with sugar and lemon juice)

4 oz. graham cracker crumble

whipped cream and powdered sugar

Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg and refrigerate the mixture overnight.

Dunk both slices of bread in the egg mixture until they are completely soaked.

Add butter to a 350-degree griddle and place battered bread on the heat.

Turn after the first side becomes golden brown, repeat for other side.

Plate the toast and drizzle with cream cheese glaze, then strawberry puree.

Sprinkle on graham cracker crumble and top with whipped cream and powdered sugar.

