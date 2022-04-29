2 Strong 4 Bullies
Breakfast or dessert? Cheesecake French toast recipe from Beachwood’s No Fork

By Jen Picciano
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:15 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Breakfast and lunch takeout orders are growing by leaps and bounds for some local establishments.

And No Fork in Beachwood, which opened less than a year ago, is expanding its menu to meet the needs and the tastes of their customers.

Although they do have a dining room, about 75% of their business is carryout.

Dessert for breakfast? Or breakfast for dessert? 🍓 🍞 Either way, NoFork Beachwood has it on lock. We’re making their strawberry cheesecake French Toast this week on #CleCooks

Posted by Jen Picciano on Wednesday, April 27, 2022

Chef Jason shared his recipe for strawberry cheesecake French toast on this week’s Cleveland Cooks.

No Fork’s Strawberry Cheesecake French Toast

  • 2 thick slices of brioche bread (preferably from Orlando)
  • eggs
  • heavy cream
  • vanilla
  • nutmeg
  • cinnamon
  • 4 strawberries, sliced
  • 3 oz. cream cheese glaze (cream cheese, heavy cream, powdered sugar)
  • 3 oz. strawberry puree (fresh strawberries hulled/halved, blended with sugar and lemon juice)
  • 4 oz. graham cracker crumble
  • whipped cream and powdered sugar

Whisk together eggs, heavy cream, vanilla, cinnamon and nutmeg and refrigerate the mixture overnight.

Dunk both slices of bread in the egg mixture until they are completely soaked.

Add butter to a 350-degree griddle and place battered bread on the heat.

Turn after the first side becomes golden brown, repeat for other side.

Plate the toast and drizzle with cream cheese glaze, then strawberry puree.

Sprinkle on graham cracker crumble and top with whipped cream and powdered sugar.

