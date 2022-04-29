2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland man says his Lifeline button didn’t work after fall

By Aria Janel
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 9:49 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ricky Polk sat on his back porch last Saturday enjoying the warm weather for more than an hour.

Polk said when he got up to go inside, he took fall down the stairs.

He went to push his Lifeline button for help, but it didn’t work.

“I couldn’t move, severe pain,” said Polk.

Polk told us he called Lifeline to see why it didn’t work.

“I got a recording saying all their representatives were busy and I could wait or we can call you back,” said Polk.

But he never did get a call back from Lifeline.

So he called the 19 News troubleshooter team to see if we could help.

While there Polk pushed his button to see if it would work, but nothing happened.

Then, moments later without pushing it, it started to ring.

A call center operator answered the phone, and Polk told her about his problem.

Before they hung up he was promised that someone would call him within 24 hours.

“That’s false security, I’m thinking I got some help when I push that button but I don’t,” said Polk.

Our team called Lifeline to make sure the two got connected they called us back telling us they have been trying to connect with Polk.

They explained that the system looks like it’s working on their end.

The company promised to get in touch with Polk and replace his system if they found any issues.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Ohio State Highway Patrol to operate OVI checkpoint Saturday night in Portage County
Cleveland police investigate homicide after man’s death connected to 2007 assault
Adrian Thomas Jr.
Euclid police find man missing from Cleveland
Alex Wright drafted by Cleveland Browns
Browns trade back then add 3 players on Day 2 of NFL Draft
Marcellars Miller
Barberton man sentenced 12-15 years in prison for shooting sister and family friend