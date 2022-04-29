2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

CSU students see leadership change as opportunity to change name of Marshall College of Law

By Brian Duffy
Published: Apr. 28, 2022 at 8:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland State University will soon go through a change of leadership as Dr. Laura Bloomberg will take over as president for the departing Harlan Sands, and some students at the Marshall College of Law see that as a catalyst for change.

Student leaders of the group, Students against Marshall, who want the name of the law school changed due to its namesake, John Marshall, being a slave owner, said they believe they have an ally in Bloomberg, formerly the University’s Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Emily Forsee is a student leader in the group pushing for a name change and said they have met multiple times with Bloomberg, in her former role, and believe she will be receptive to a name change.

“She has expressed to us in meetings with Students against Marshall that she cares very much about issues of racial equity and that she cares very much about the issue of the name change,” Forsee said.

The University released this statement to 19 News regarding a meeting held Thursday, that among other issues, considered the potential of a name change for Marshall:

“Cleveland State University’s process for evaluating the name of our Cleveland-Marshall College of Law has not changed. This is a consequential decision. We continue to work through an inclusive process that considers the views of the members of our law school, our broader university community, and other stakeholders. Today’s meeting with an ad-hoc committee of community stakeholders was previously scheduled and a part of that process.”

At its May 17 meeting, the CSU Board of Trustees will be asked to consider a university-wide policy for “space, unity and entity naming.”

The policy sets rules and procedures for how a space, unit, and entity may be named at the university, as well as how a name may be changed or removed.

This foundational policy will provide guidance and structure for evaluating names, now and in the future.

Not everyone is in favor of a name change at Marshall, and that includes Marshall grad Henry Hilow, who transitioned from a career in the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s Office to one as a defense attorney.

Hilow said Marshall’s importance as the architect of our judicial system as a separate but equal part of our government should never be forgotten.

“If we did not have an independent judiciary we would be no different than countries that are run by totalitarian dictators, we stand for our judiciary and separate but equal and that’s what Marshall stood for,” Hilow said, “Things have to be looked at in the context of history, life looks different in the rearview mirror, and I think it is important to keep our perspective on what’s going on.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Cuyahoga County announced the resignation of Sheriff Christopher Viland on April 30, according...
Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland announces resignation
Suspected drunken driver jailed after fatal hit-skip crash in Portage County
Ohio State Highway Patrol to operate OVI checkpoint Saturday night in Portage County
Cleveland police investigate homicide after man’s death connected to 2007 assault
Adrian Thomas Jr.
Euclid police find man missing from Cleveland