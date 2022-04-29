2 Strong 4 Bullies
Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins honored at NFL Draft with moment of silence

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins warms up before an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh.(Gene J. Puskar | AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:26 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans and NFL officials paid tribute to Dwayne Haskins on Thursday with a moment of silence during the 2022 NFL Draft.

The former Ohio State University quarterback was struck by a dump truck and killed while walking on the side of a Florida highway earlier this month.

Dwayne Haskins apparently ran out of gas before being fatally hit

Haskins, who was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, was 24 years old at the time of his death.

