Former Ohio State QB Dwayne Haskins honored at NFL Draft with moment of silence

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fans and NFL officials paid tribute to Dwayne Haskins on Thursday with a moment of silence during the 2022 NFL Draft.

A moment of silence for Dwayne Haskins. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sYnFVva68K — NFL (@NFL) April 28, 2022

The former Ohio State University quarterback was struck by a dump truck and killed while walking on the side of a Florida highway earlier this month.

Haskins, who was most recently with the Pittsburgh Steelers organization, was 24 years old at the time of his death.

