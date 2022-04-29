2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

‘Hell on earth’ situation: 17 dogs rescued from Richland County home

By Chris Anderson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 5:42 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Humane society officials rescued 17 full-sized dogs from “deplorable” and “uninhabitable living conditions” inside of a Richland County home on Thursday.

Crates filled with up to three dogs each were found in the basement of the home as the canines sat in “pee and poop-soaked” woodchips, according to the Humane Society of Richland County.

Some of the rescued dogs were diagnosed with skin issues, tumors, and other medical needs after they were safely removed.

“The bright side is that the lives of 17 dogs will be infinitely better, thanks to the concerned person who called and alerted us to this ‘Hell on earth’ situation,” the Humane Society of Richland County shared on social media.

Officials are asking for donations of canned dog food, soft treats, paper towels, newspapers, or money to assist with the care of the 17 dogs.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Apolina Asumani was killed by a hit and run driver Saturday, April 23, 2022.
Apolina Asumani’s funeral at Saint Colman Church brought back memories of her untimely death
Another life lost to a hit and run driver in Cleveland, in this case the victim just...
Family cries out for justice as they remember a 9-year-old boy killed in a hit and run
The 5-year-old’s funeral at Saint Colman Church brings back memories of her untimely death...
Apolina Asumani’s funeral at Saint Colman Church brought back memories of her untimely death
Another life lost to a hit and run driver in Cleveland, in this case the victim just...
Family cries out for justice as they remember a 9-year-old boy killed in a hit and run
One person is hurt, two people are in custody following a shooting near Iowa Wesleyan...
45-year-old man in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Cleveland police say