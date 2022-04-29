Help Ms. Wheelchair Ohio fundraise for an all-inclusive playground

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - The Berea woman recently crowned Ms. Wheelchair Ohio 2022 is continuing to use her new title to make sure people with disabilities have better access in the community.

Krista Allison earned her crown after a day-long event at the Mount Vernon Grand Hotel on March 12.

She is now planning her first fundraiser to bring an all-inclusive playground to Brunswick. Click here to donate.

The sold-out Mommy and Me Tea Party and Fashion Show is happening May 1 at the Brunswick Recreation Center.

Allison, who lives with Charcot-Marie-Tooth disease, or CMT, is a federal government employee with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s in management and public administration.

Allison will speak with 19 News anchor Shannon Smith about the work that still needs to be done to provide even more access for the people with disabilities.

In August, she will travel to Grand Rapids, Mich. to compete in for the title of Ms. Wheelchair America.

You can email her here: MWOH2022KristaAllison@gmail.com.

