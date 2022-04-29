Hundreds attend 18th Minority Men’s Health Fair, held for 1st time at MetroHeath System

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The invitation to come get free comprehensive health screenings and tests hit home for hundreds of men, mostly minorities.

They lined up to register and to choose what test they wanted or what screenings they believed will give them a much better chance to get a handle on the health conditions.

Dr. Charles Modlin, founder of the health fair, said over its 18 year history, it has seen over 20,000 attend for 50,000 tests and screenings.

Here’s why Dr. Modlin said he started the Minority Men’s Health Fair: “Men of color have the highest rates of diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, a number of cancers. Prostate cancer affects and kills twice as many Black men as their white male counterparts. There’s something we can do about this. Early detection is saving lives. Today, we’re offering free preventive health screenings for early detection of disease, health evaluations, health consultations. We have every medical specialist under the sun here ready to serve the men who come to the Health Fair.”

There were thee MetroHealth locations holding simultaneous fairs; the main campus, on Broadway Avenue, and at Severance Center in Cleveland Heights

Free parking was also available for the events that were held until 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

