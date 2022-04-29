2 Strong 4 Bullies
Intruder caught on camera standing over sleeping couple

Video of the burglar shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were sleeping in their apartment. (KCAL, KCBS, CNN, Twitter/@SanBernardinoPD)
By Michelle Gile
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. (KCAL) - An alleged burglar was caught on camera standing over a couple as they slept in San Bernardino, California.

Video of the person shows how he stood inches from the bed where the victims were sleeping in their apartment.

The victims, Rachel Sandoval and her husband Kevin Sandoval, said they had no idea he was there.

“I play the footage and I’m like, instantly, everything was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ What could have happened? Anything could have happened. We don’t know,” Rachel Sandoval said.

What’s even more disturbing is what the suspect said to a nurse, who cares for the couple’s son, Ryder. She encountered him in the living room early that morning.

The Sandovals said the man appeared out of nowhere.

“She told me that he said you should lock your doors. It’s not safe around here,” Kevin Sandoval said.

In the footage, the couple saw the suspect next to their dresser, where Rachel Sandoval kept her wedding rings and other jewelry. The family also kept $4,000 in a drawer that they needed to pay back rent. It is now gone.

The frightening break-in happened at the end of February, and police are circulating the footage in case it had happened to others.

The suspect was recently arrested but is not being identified.

The brazen nature of his crime is what concerns detectives.

“When he gained entry and found out that there were occupants of the residence, the fact that he didn’t flee at that time is surprising and shocking,” Sgt. Equino Thomas with the San Bernadino police said.

Kevin Sandoval has five different video clips of the suspect and estimates he was inside for about 10 minutes.

The alleged burglar got in by removing a portable air conditioning unit from one of the windows of their home.

“I get it. You want to break into somebody’s house you need money for whatever,” Rachel Sandoval. “But why are you standing there staring at us, what?”

Copyright 2022 KCAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

