Man charged after burglary at Summit County church

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Norton police said a man was taken into custody Thursday in connection to a burglary at a church.

Shawn Green is facing felony charges of breaking and entering, safe cracking, vandalism and theft, according to a department Facebook post.

Norton police said Green was taken to the Summit County Jail following his arrest.

The church pastor told 19 News that the alleged burglar stole more than $5,000 worth of equipment, including musical instruments and computers.

The burglary was caught on camera; it happened in the early morning hours of April 27 at Winning Side Baptist Church on Easton Road.

