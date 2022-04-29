2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Medical examiner identifies victim after fatal stabbing in Cleveland

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner tracks and analyzes all drug overdose deaths. (Source: WOIO)
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner tracks and analyzes all drug overdose deaths. (Source: WOIO)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 9:41 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who died after being stabbed this week in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood has been identified.

Victim dies after being stabbed by 2 men in the middle of a Cleveland street

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said 31-year-old Rashid Ali, of Cleveland, was found Wednesday in the 400 block of E. 123rd Street.

Cleveland police said their investigation suggests two men attacked Ali in the middle of the street.

According to police, the suspects continued stabbing Ali even after he ran away and collapsed.

The medical examiner said Ali died at University Hospitals.

Cleveland police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

Victims of crime gather in Indenpence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
Victims of crime gather in Indenpence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
19 News' Michelle Nicks honored at the Victims of Crime Healing Conference and Retreat in...
Victims of crime gather in Indenpence for healing conference; 19 News reporter honored
Ohio man charged with 6th OVI, highway patrol says
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Wayne County
Lorain police say Joshua Martinez, 24, is wanted for the murder of Gerardo Massari, 35.
Lorain police search for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect