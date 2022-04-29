Medical examiner identifies victim after fatal stabbing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who died after being stabbed this week in Cleveland’s Glenville neighborhood has been identified.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said 31-year-old Rashid Ali, of Cleveland, was found Wednesday in the 400 block of E. 123rd Street.

Cleveland police said their investigation suggests two men attacked Ali in the middle of the street.

According to police, the suspects continued stabbing Ali even after he ran away and collapsed.

The medical examiner said Ali died at University Hospitals.

Cleveland police have not announced any arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police at 216-623-5464.

You can also call CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

