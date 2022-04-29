2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Milder temperatures this weekend but rain returns on Sunday

By Samantha Roberts
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 1:37 AM EDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The month of April has featured its fair share of temperature ups and downs, but we’ll be on our way up for the final day of the month tomorrow.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting highs in the mid to upper 60s Saturday and Sunday.

Some communities may punch into the low 70s on Sunday.

While Saturday will feature mainly dry conditions, we can’t quite rule out a few passing showers during the afternoon.

More numerous showers and storms will move in after midnight Saturday, and occasional showers and storms will continue through Sunday.

If you have outdoor plans Sunday, you’ll want to have an indoor backup plan.

Temperatures will stay comfortable as we enter a new work week.

Expect highs around 70 degrees Monday.

We’ll soar into the mid 70s Tuesday afternoon, but scattered rain and storms will arrive during the second half of the day.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

