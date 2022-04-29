2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio troopers arrest Michigan woman with over $50K worth of fentanyl inside car(Sources: Scioto County Jail / Ohio State Highway Patrol)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said troopers arrested a Michigan woman after she was pulled over with a large amount of fentanyl inside the vehicle.

The driver was identified as 29-year-old Porsha P. Taylor, of Detroit, who is facing felony charges of fentanyl and trafficking in drugs, according to the highway patrol.

The traffic stop happened April 22 on State Route 823 in Scioto County.

The highway patrol said their K-9 sniffed out drugs after Taylor was pulled over for a traffic violation.

When troopers searched the car, they discovered 405 grams of fentanyl worth approximately $52,650, according to the highway patrol.

Taylor was taken to the Scioto County Jail; the highway patrol said she faces up to 22 years in prison and up to a $40,000 fine if convicted.

