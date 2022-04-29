REPORT: 4 of 10 most common jobs in Ohio pay near poverty level

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Policy Matters Ohio recently released a data analysis that shows that, out of the 10 most common jobs in Ohio, four do not typically pay enough to feed a family of three. The jobs are fast food, retail, cashiers, and home health and personal care aides.

In total, this represents more than 450,000 workers.

Below is an excerpt from the data analysis:

“All working people — no matter their race, gender, or the kind of job they do — deserve to be paid enough to live a good life and provide for their families,” said Policy Matters Researcher Michael Shields. “Pressures from the pandemic and intervention from the federal government pushed employers to increase pay. However, considering that corporations suppressed wages for two decades before COVID, the increases are modest at best. Now as a whole, working Ohioans are paid on par with the inadequate wages of the early 2000s. Since then, most working people haven’t shared in the exploding wealth their work helped create.”

