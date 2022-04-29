2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

REPORT: 4 of 10 most common jobs in Ohio pay near poverty level

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Policy Matters Ohio recently released a data analysis that shows that, out of the 10 most common jobs in Ohio, four do not typically pay enough to feed a family of three. The jobs are fast food, retail, cashiers, and home health and personal care aides.

In total, this represents more than 450,000 workers.

Below is an excerpt from the data analysis:

“All working people — no matter their race, gender, or the kind of job they do — deserve to be paid enough to live a good life and provide for their families,” said Policy Matters Researcher Michael Shields. “Pressures from the pandemic and intervention from the federal government pushed employers to increase pay. However, considering that corporations suppressed wages for two decades before COVID, the increases are modest at best. Now as a whole, working Ohioans are paid on par with the inadequate wages of the early 2000s. Since then, most working people haven’t shared in the exploding wealth their work helped create.”

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Adrian Thomas Jr.
Cleveland police search for missing man who is autistic, non-verbal
Alex Wright drafted by Cleveland Browns
Browns trade back then add 3 players on Day 2 of NFL Draft
Marcellars Miller
Barberton man sentenced 12-15 years in prison for shooting sister and family friend
Neighbors of 5-year-old Cleveland girl killed by hit-skip driver want speed bumps on their street
Neighbors of 5-year-old Cleveland girl killed by hit-skip driver want speed bumps on their street
Vigil for 5-year-old struck by car in Cleveland calls for safety
Vigil for 5-year-old Apolina Asumani who was tragically killed by a hit and run