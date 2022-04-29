2 Strong 4 Bullies
Stark County mom receives sentence of 15 years to life for murder of 18-month-old son

By Avery Williams and Harry Boomer
Updated: 19 hours ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The mom convicted in the murder of her 18-month-old son received a sentence of 15 years to life Friday afternoon in the Stark County Court of Common Pleas.

Mary Guarendi-Walker pleaded guilty to beating her child to death with furniture; she is charged with murder.

The boy’s father, Kevin Walker, pleaded guilty April 19 to to involuntary manslaughter and endangering children.

Canton police said Kevin Walker Jr. was killed May 17, 2021 inside the family’s home in the 1900 block of Maple Avenue N.E.

Kevin Walker Jr.
Kevin Walker Jr. (Facebook)

Officers responded to the area after several people called 911 saying Guarendi-Walker was naked outside.

According to police, Guarendi-Walker told them her son had been murdered inside the house.

Stark County Judge Chryssa Harnett ruled that Guarendi-Walker will have to register yearly on a violent offenders database.

While sharing Guarendi-Walker’s sentence, Judge Harnett said, “You murdered your own child, and that defies every maternal instinct.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

