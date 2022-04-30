Barberton man sentenced 12-15 years in prison for shooting sister and family friend

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Marcellars Miller, 28, of Barberton was sentenced to 12 to 15 years in prison for shooting his sister and a family friend, Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced.

Visiting Common Pleas Court Judge Janet Burnside handed down the sentence to the Snyder Avenue resident on April 29.

Bevan said prosecutors had asked for Miller to get a 22-year prison sentence after Miller was found guilty of the following charges on March 9:

• Attempted murder with a gun specification – a first-degree felony

• Two counts of felonious assault with a gun specification – a second-degree felony

• Having a weapon under disability – a third-degree felony

Akron Police were called to the area of Courtland Avenue and Hartford Avenue for a report of a shooting on March 21, 2021, according to Bevan.

Officers found two women in a car - the driver with a gunshot wound in the back and the passenger grazed in the side, Bevan said.

Bevan stated investigators determined Marcellars Miller was with his mother, sister, and a family friend at a birthday party when an argument broke out.

Miller then pulled out a gun and threatened to shoot his sister and the family friend, Bevan said.

Miller shot at the car several times as his sister and friend tried to drive away, according to Bevan.

Bevan said the driver had a bullet lodged in her lung while Miller’s sister suffered a minor injury.

Marcellars Miller (Summit County Prosecutor's Office)

