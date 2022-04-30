Browns trade back then add 3 players on Day 2 of NFL Draft

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns were on the clock, ready to pick at 44th overall, the 12th pick in the 2nd round.

Then the phone rang.

Houston wanted the pick, offering a third and two fourth-round picks.

Andrew Berry took the deal. “We did fell like we had a lot of players graded similarly,” he told reporters. “In this draft class we did feel like the sweet spot was more mid to late second day and middle rounds.”

After making the deal the Browns had three third-round picks and three fourth-round picks.

With their first of those three third-round picks, they took secondary help, Mississippi State cornerback Martin Emerson.

In his 2022 Draft Guide “The Beast,” Dane Brugler says about Emerson- “Overall, Emerson lacks quick-twitch athleticism and functional play strength, but he shows a natural feel for spacing and disruption in zone coverage. He has NFL starting potential, ideally suited in a Cover-2 or Cover-3 scheme.”

He, like everybody the Browns take in this draft, will not be counted on to start right away. He will slide into the rotations as a depth piece.

With their next third-round choice they went for pass rush help, grabbing UAB edge Alex Wright.

Welcome to Cleveland, Alex Wright! pic.twitter.com/PXaNMFjl2E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

“Overall, Wright is still a work in progress in several areas, but he has elite length and intriguing movement skills for his size to be disruptive vs. both the pass and run. Although health is a concern, he is an ascending edge player with high-ceiling traits,” said Brugler. Wright will likely get on the field quickly, just not in a starting role. Teams like to rotate fresh pass rushers into the game and Wright will get some reps that way.

They finally addressed the receiver position late in the third round, tapping Purdue’s David Bell.

Bell is big, standing at 6′ 0″ he weighs 212 pounds.

His athletic testing did not rate well, and that caused him to slide down some draft boards, but most had him at a third-round pick.

Bell will move into the receiver mix and the Browns may still address the position in free agency.

The Browns enter the last day of the draft with six picks. Three fourth-round picks, a sixth-rounder, and two sevenths.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.