Cleveland Browns trade CB Troy Hill for future draft pick
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:35 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade CB Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams for a future draft pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
The Browns received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the reigning Super Bowl champions in return for the deal.
The trade brings a reunion between the Rams and Hill, who was with the Super Bowl champs for six years, until inking a four-year, $24-million contract with the Browns last season.
In his only year with Cleveland, Hill racked up 43 total tackles and two sacks in the 12 games he played in.
The trade comes one day after drafting CB Martin Emerson with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.
