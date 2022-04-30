Cleveland Browns trade CB Troy Hill for future draft pick

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns agreed to trade CB Troy Hill to the Los Angeles Rams for a future draft pick, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.

The Browns received a 2023 fifth-round pick from the reigning Super Bowl champions in return for the deal.

Reunion: The #Rams are trading for an old friend, as they are set to acquire #Browns CB Troy Hill, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2022

We have traded CB Troy Hill to the Rams for a 2023 fifth round pick pic.twitter.com/9hnclDARmZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The trade brings a reunion between the Rams and Hill, who was with the Super Bowl champs for six years, until inking a four-year, $24-million contract with the Browns last season.

In his only year with Cleveland, Hill racked up 43 total tackles and two sacks in the 12 games he played in.

The trade comes one day after drafting CB Martin Emerson with the No. 68 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

