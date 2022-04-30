Cleveland police investigate homicide after man’s death connected to 2007 assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The case of an serious assault nearly 15 years ago has turned into a murder investigation.

Cleveland police said the death of a 44-year-old man on Jan. 2, 2022 was ruled a homicide by the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner.

The victim was seriously injured back in March of 2007, according to police, after being beaten by two men.

Cleveland police said the men “pistol whipped” the victim until he went unconscious.

In the time since, the man lived as a paraplegic, was confined to a wheelchair and had memory loss.

When the man died earlier this year, police said the medical examiner found he had blunt force trauma to the head.

Police said the men who beat the victim were previously convicted of aggravated assault.

Still remaining unclear is if they will face new charges.

The identities of the victim and suspects were not released by Cleveland police.

Cleveland police said the Homicide Unit is now handling the case, which remains under investigation.

