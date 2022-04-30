Cleveland police search for missing man who is autistic, non-verbal

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man who is missing.

Adrian Thomas Jr. is autistic and non-verbal, according to police, and was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said he walked away from his group home in the 17600 block of Euclid Avenue.

Thomas was last seen wearing white T-shirt, red pajama pants and no shoes.

According to police, he often visits stores along Euclid Ave in the Fifth District or walks around and picks up acorns.

Police said Thomas’s face reportedly has black markings on both sides.

Call 911 if you see Adrian Thomas Jr. or know his location.

