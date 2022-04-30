2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland police search for missing man who is autistic, non-verbal

Adrian Thomas Jr.
Adrian Thomas Jr.(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 26-year-old man who is missing.

Adrian Thomas Jr. is autistic and non-verbal, according to police, and was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Police said he walked away from his group home in the 17600 block of Euclid Avenue.

Thomas was last seen wearing white T-shirt, red pajama pants and no shoes.

According to police, he often visits stores along Euclid Ave in the Fifth District or walks around and picks up acorns.

Police said Thomas’s face reportedly has black markings on both sides.

Call 911 if you see Adrian Thomas Jr. or know his location.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Officer Dominic Francis (Source: blufftonicon.com)
Ohio police officer fatally struck in high speed chase
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)

Latest News

Volunteer project at Cuyahoga Falls school
Cuyahoga Falls elementary school students help build veteran tribute garden
St. Joseph Parish School, Cuyahoga Falls
Catholic school in Cuyahoga Falls to close ahead of next school year
Krista Allison, Ms. Wheelchair Ohio 2022
Help Ms. Wheelchair Ohio fundraise for an all-inclusive playground
Just 100 years ago, West Park was a Cleveland suburb. That all changed in 1923.
How development in Cleveland is building a better West Park