Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland announces resignation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cuyahoga County announced the resignation of Sheriff Christopher Viland on April 30, according to officials.

Viland, who was sworn in on March 11, 2021, submitted his resignation April 29, a news release said.

Viland previously served as Police Inspector General for Cleveland’s Department of Public Safety and the Chief of Police in Solon from 2011 to 2019.

“We thank him for dedicating himself to public service; supporting, growing, and training staff; and working tirelessly to improve the jail,” said spokeswoman Mary Louise Madigan.

Madigan added that Viland will stay through the end of May to ensure that the transition will be “seamless”.

This story is ongoing and will be updated as new information is revealed.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.