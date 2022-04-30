2 Strong 4 Bullies
Suspected drunken driver jailed after fatal hit-skip crash in Portage County

By Avery Williams
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 2:53 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
AURORA, Ohio (WOIO) - A 26-year-old man is facing charges including OVI after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that killed one and injured another.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said alcohol played a role in the crash that led to charges against 26-year-old Nicholas A. Monachino.

The crash occurred just before 7 p.m. Friday on State Route 82 in Aurora.

Monachino allegedly rear-ended a motorcycle, which threw off the driver and passenger.

OSHP said the passenger, identified as 40-year-old Sara R. Tartaglio, died following the crash at University Hospital in Twinsburg.

The driver received life-threatening injuries and was taken via lifeflight to MetroHealth.

Monachino fled but was found after crashing his vehicle for a second time, OSHP said.

OSHP said Monachino was charged with OVI, assured clear distance, aggravated vehicular homicide, aggravated vehicular assault and hit-skip.

He was taken to the Portage County Jail.

The crash remains under investigation.

