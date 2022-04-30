2 Strong 4 Bullies
Neighbors of 5-year-old Cleveland girl killed by hit-skip driver want speed bumps on their street

“I wasn’t surprised, but I regret that it did happen,” a neighbor said.
By Caitlin McCarthy
Published: Apr. 29, 2022 at 8:43 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Neighbors on West 50th in the Stockyards neighborhood are tired of drivers speeding down their street. They want speed bumps installed to help stop the speeding.

Their frustration has now turned into heartache. This week, their neighbor, 5-year-old Apolina Asumani, was killed by a speeding driver.

A neighbor named Leroy said this will happen again unless something is done to slow down drivers.

“I wasn’t surprised, but I regret that it did happen,” Leroy said.

When 19 News reached out to the City of Cleveland to find out how these people can get speed bumps, the City said right now they don’t install speed bumps.

The City couldn’t say why, but trends in other cities show speed bumps can delay first responders.

Jennifer Ellis, who has a toddler of her own, said the speeding is out of control. She said the needs to do something before another child is killed.

“We did our part, now the city has to do their part,” Ellis said. “Come out and do something with this because I don’t want to see that happen again. That’s not something I want to see again.”

The City told 19 News it’s looking into a pilot program, which would consider putting speed bumps in residential neighborhoods.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

