Northeast Ohio weather: Scattered showers and storms this weekend

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - May arrives on Sunday amid scattered showers and storms, especially early in the day, as highs top out in the low 70s.

Some of the storms may contain heavy rains, so be on the lookout for some high water issues.

Showers and thunder will end Sunday night as lows slip to around 50.

Monday will be pleasant with partly sunny skies accompanying highs in the upper 60s.

Showers and a few storms return on Tuesday as highs head for the mid 70s.

