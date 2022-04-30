Ohio State Highway Patrol to operate OVI checkpoint Saturday night in Portage County
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
PORTAGE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol will operate an OVI checkpoint Saturday night in Portage County.
According to a news release, the checks will occur from 10 p.m. to midnight on State Route 43.
The checkpoint is happening in partnership with the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and Brimfield Township Police Department, according to the release.
