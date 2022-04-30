Tailgate 19: The Draft Special

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new era begins for the Cleveland Browns as the 2022 NFL season kicks off with the NFL Draft.

Host Tony Zarella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne alongside Baillie Burmaster live at 11:30 a.m. on 19 News.

The gang will discuss in-depth:

- The latest draft picks for the Browns

- The biggest shock from this year’s draft

- The state of the team with the new offseason additions

- The future with quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the way

- The latest news regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield

