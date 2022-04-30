2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tailgate 19: The Draft Special

The group talks everything Browns after the 2022 NFL Draft
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL...
Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry speaks during a news conference at the NFL football team's training facility, Friday, March 25, 2022, in Berea, Ohio. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Apr. 30, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A new era begins for the Cleveland Browns as the 2022 NFL season kicks off with the NFL Draft.

Host Tony Zarella welcomes former Browns greats Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne alongside Baillie Burmaster live at 11:30 a.m. on 19 News.

The gang will discuss in-depth:

- The latest draft picks for the Browns

- The biggest shock from this year’s draft

- The state of the team with the new offseason additions

- The future with quarterback Deshaun Watson leading the way

- The latest news regarding quarterback Baker Mayfield

