45-year-old man in critical condition after being shot multiple times, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police have started to investigate an incident after a man was shot on April 30.

The man was shot multiple times in the chest at 8:03 p.m. in the 9800 block of Buckeye Street, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

Officials said that the man was found in critical condition.

The man was transported to University Hospitals for treatment, an EMS spokesperson said.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated as new details are released.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.