Apolina Asumani’s funeral at Saint Colman Church brought back memories of her untimely death

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Apolina Asumani– a life gone too soon.

The 5-year-old’s funeral at Saint Colman Church brings back memories of her untimely death caused by a crash that happened in the 3120 block of West 50th Street near Clark Avenue in the Stockyards neighborhood.

Cleveland Police said Asumani ran out between two parked cars on the west side of West 50th Street heading east.

The teen driver involved was arrested and taken into custody after a passenger in the car returned to the scene and told police what she witnessed.

The driver has a criminal history and allegedly held that passenger at gunpoint.

A neighbor had given police their ring camera video where you see the tear-jerking moment Asumani lost her life.

The most heartbreaking detail was the teen driver allegedly fled the scene which only builds upon the grief of the family.

Her funeral hoped to ease the pain for the family and to pray that something like this never happens to another child ever again.

