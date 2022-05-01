Browns wheel, deal and draft 9 in 2022 Draft

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns were busy this weekend during the 2022 NFL Draft after drafting nine players, despite not owning a first-round selection after the blockbuster trade for Houston Texans QB Deshaun Watson.

The Browns began the draft Friday by trading the No. 44 overall pick, Alabama WR John Metchie III, to Houston in exchange for the No. 68, 108 and 124 picks in the draft.

The terms of our trade with the Texans pic.twitter.com/1wIy6Hkg0B — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The Browns also traded the No. 118 pick to the Minnesota Vikings for the No. 156 pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick.

The terms of our trade with the Vikings pic.twitter.com/HX2I8cGTDM — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The Browns used the No. 68 pick to take Mississippi State CB Martin Emerson.

The former three-star recruit from Pensacola, Fl. started in 12 games for the Bulldogs in 2021, racking up 50 tackles, three tackles for loss and three pass break-ups.

The Browns continued the action Friday by drafting UAB DE Alex Wright with the No. 78 pick.

Welcome to Cleveland, Alex Wright! pic.twitter.com/PXaNMFjl2E — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

Wright, a former three-star recruit out of Southeast Alabama, was named to the All-Conference Second Team in 2021 after getting 46 total tackles, a team-high 7.5 tackles for loss, and seven sacks, adding three pass breakups and two forced fumbles in the 12 games he played in for the Dragons.

The Browns finished off Friday’s action by drafting Purdue WR David Bell.

Bell, a former four-star recruit and Indiana’s 2018 Gatorade Player of the Year, hauled in 93 catches for 1,286 yards and six touchdowns, averaging 13.8 yards per catch during the 2021 campaign with the Boilermakers, which was enough to be named First Team All-American and a finalist for the Biletnikoff Award.

The Browns started the day Saturday where they left off by drafting Oklahoma DL Perrion Winfrey with the No. 108 overall pick.

Welcome to Cleveland, Perrion Winfrey pic.twitter.com/P8E65Muj5L — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The three-star recruit from Illinois was a second-team All-Big 12 Conference selection in 2021 for the Sooners after racking up 23 tackles, 11 for loss and 5.5 sacks in the 12 games he played in Norman.

Winfrey was also named the MVP of the Senior Bowl.

The Browns also made a personnel change on day 3 by trading CB Troy Hill to the LA Rams, his former team, in exchange for a 2023 fifth-round draft pick.

We have traded CB Troy Hill to the Rams for a 2023 fifth round pick pic.twitter.com/9hnclDARmZ — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The Browns continued their Saturday by taking kicker Cade York from LSU with the No. 124 overall pick.

This pick was also history for the Tigers, making York the first kicker drafted in school history.

The first kicker drafted in school history!



Cade York has been selected by the @Browns in the 4th round. pic.twitter.com/NzpRBjyCPV — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 30, 2022

York was a second-team All-Conference selection after converting 15 out of 18 field goal tries and converting all 39 extra point attempts in 2021.

York also was known for making a 57-yard game-winning field goal to upset the No. 6 Florida Gators in 2020.

In the fog. In the swamp. Game winner.



The greatest kicker in school history is going to Cleveland. @Browns | @YorkCade



pic.twitter.com/riJPrN3Qco — LSU Football (@LSUfootball) April 30, 2022

The Browns used the No. 156 overall pick to bring Cincinnati RB Jerome Ford to Northeast Ohio.

Ford, a former four-star recruit from Tampa, FL, started his collegiate career at the University of Alabama behind RB’s Damien Harris, Najee Harris, Josh Jacobs and Brian Robinson prior to transferring to Cincinnati.

He received first team All-AAC honors after rushing for 1,319 yards and tied the school’s record with 19 touchdowns, while catching 21 passes for 220 yards and one touchdown in his 13 starts.

He was also named the MVP of the AAC Championship Game against Houston, helping Cincinnati to its first College Football Playoff berth.

The Browns brought in Oklahoma WR Michael Woods II with the No. 202 overall pick.

After transferring from Arkansas for his senior year, Woods racked up 400 yards and 2 touchdowns on 35 catches for the Sooners, and was named an honorable mention for the All-Big 12 team in 2021.

The Browns also brought in Winfrey’s fellow defensive end Isaiah Thomas with pick No. 223.

Thomas, a two-time second team All-Big 12 selection, racked up 38 total tackles, eight sacks and three forced fumbles with one fumble recovery, adding four pass breakups to the mix in his 2021 campaign with the Sooners.

DAWG POUND STAND UP! https://t.co/Sy0fEifWhg — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) April 30, 2022

The Browns finished up the draft with the No. 246 pick, bringing in Texas Tech center Dawson Deaton.

The Frisco, Tx. native was a three-year starter for the Red Raiders and received All-Big 12 second team honors in his 2021 campaign after starting in 11 games.

After finishing up the draft, Browns General Manager Andrew Berry said the organization is “pleased” with the outcome of the draft.

#Browns GM Andrew Berry on checking the boxes: “We are really pleased with how we are coming out of the weekend…but no roster is perfect…” — Baillie Burmaster (@bayburmTV) April 30, 2022

In addition to the nine rookies drafted, the Browns have signed LSU DT Glen Logan and Alcorn State QB Felix Harper as undrafted free agents, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

Former LSU DT Glen Logan is signing with the #Browns on a deal that includes $60,000 guaranteed, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) May 1, 2022

Former Alcorn State QB Felix Harper is signing with the #Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

The Browns also extended a mini camp invitation to former Cleveland Heights basketball player Malik Smith, according to Pelissero.

Malik Smith — the basketball player turned tight end, and brother of Tyreke Smith — has accepted a rookie minicamp invite with the #Browns, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 30, 2022

The rookies will be in Berea May 13 to May 15 for mandatory rookie minicamp.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.