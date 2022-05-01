Family cries out for justice as they remember a 9-year-old boy killed in a hit and run

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Another life lost to a hit and run driver in Cleveland, in this case the victim just 9-years-old, and the person responsible is still out there.

But for the victim’s family it was a day for remembering 9-year-old Jaymere Grady.

With tears streaming down her face, Nicole Hunter is a mother devastated and heartbroken, “It’s never going to get better.”

Hunter’s family and community wrap their arms around Hunter and her three children because the pain runs deep. Jaymere died after a hit and run on April 24.

Police say he was crossing the street after coming from between two parked cars while playing with friends on Bohn Road in the Central Neighborhood.

His mother telling nearly 100 people who gathered at his memorial to show support.

“I’m trying to hold it together, but I ain’t gone lie to y’all man. I’m heartbroken about my shorty. Because it shouldn’t have happened. He was just a baby and he was mine.”

Earlier in the day on Saturday, a barbeque and fundraiser were held to help cover the cost of the young boy’s funeral.

Hours later a balloon release to honor his precious life, “Fly high baby! We love you,” Hunter chanted along with neighbors by her side.

The Cleveland woman says she could talk about Jaymere for hours, “That smile, the way he talked, the way he laughed, the way he would try to rap songs. His intelligence.”

Jaymere lost his life just short of his 10th birthday, leaving behind his twin and best friend who knows now that birthdays will never be the same. The 9-year-old’s family gets emotional, felling lost without him, but determined to find their way to justice.

Angela Jarrett, Jaymere’s grandmother tells 19 News, “He deserves justice. He was 9-years-old.”

Cleveland Police say Jaymere was hit by a crossover sport utility vehicle that fled the scene, but was captured on surveillance video.

Witnesses say the vehicle was speeding, and Hunter says she’s learned police currently have located a car that fits the description and are analyzing the evidence, “People are telling me she ran over him twice, and it’s so unfair, because my baby lost his life.”

Ward 5 Cleveland Councilman Richard Starr who prayed with the family and the community vowed change on the streets in his ward.

The plan to consider speed bumps or whatever it takes to make sure Jaymere’s brother and friends are safe at play on their neighborhood street.

If you have information that could help lead to an arrest in this case contact Cleveland Police Detectives or call Crime Stoppers at (216) 25-CRIME.

