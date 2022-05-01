2 Strong 4 Bullies
Motorcycle driver dies after crash in Wayne County

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
CHIPPEWA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said a motorcycle driver died Saturday after crashing in Wayne County.

The victim has been identified by the highway patrol as 50-year-old Scott E. Kemp, of Massillon.

OSHP said the crash took place at the intersection of State Route 57 (Wadsworth Road) and County Road 27 (Fulton Road) in Chippewa Township.

Kemp crashed into a cabover truck when the driver failed to yield while making a left turn, according to the highway patrol.

The crash threw Kemp from the motorcycle, the highway patrol said, and he was pronounced dead at the scene.

OSHP said impairment is not a suspected factor in the crash.

According to the highway patrol, it does not appear at this time that Kemp was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

