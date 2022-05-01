2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio man charged with 6th OVI, highway patrol says

By Avery Williams
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Bolivar man was charged early Friday morning with his 6th OVI.

Donald A. Shearer got pulled over around 12:30 a.m. for a left of center violation on State Route 212, the highway patrol said.

According to a news release, Shearer was then arrested for OVI.

He is due in New Philadelphia Municipal Court on Thursday.

You can report an impaired driver by calling #677 or 911.

