Ohio man charged with 6th OVI, highway patrol says

LAWRENCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol said a Bolivar man was charged early Friday morning with his 6th OVI.

Donald A. Shearer got pulled over around 12:30 a.m. for a left of center violation on State Route 212, the highway patrol said.

According to a news release, Shearer was then arrested for OVI.

He is due in New Philadelphia Municipal Court on Thursday.

You can report an impaired driver by calling #677 or 911.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.