Parma City School District gets video response from Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - Staff and students at Parma Senior High School got the attention of ‘The Brahma Bull’ after getting a video response on April 29 from award-winning actor and pro-wrestling icon, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.

The response came after the P.A.C.T.S special education career tech program offered an invitation to the former 10-time world champion to attend their annual luau and show off some of his best dance moves.

Johnson said he loved the video and the students’ performances but said he was unable to attend.

“I am there in spirit,” Johnson said. “I am there in love.”

It was the first time in two years the students held the dance because of the pandemic.

“This was truly an amazing and memorable experience for our students,” Amy Popik, a spokesperson for the district, said. “We are beyond grateful!”

Students created a special video where they recreated some of Johnson’s movie and film roles, asking the community to use #RockToParma while sharing the video.

“He’s so funny and seems like such a great guy, but we know he does a lot of outreach for individuals with disabilities, so we thought that this would be an awesome opportunity for him to come and join us and have fun,” Erin Austin, an intervention specialist at Parma High School, previously said.

“He’s also like a larger-than-life personality and we get to see part of the personalities of a lot of our students reflected in some of his movies,” Marie Santiago, another intervention specialist at Parma, previously said.

