Police issue arrest warrant for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect in Lorain shooting

By Syeda Abbas
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Chaos and tragedy struck a neighborhood in Lorain.

On Saturday, Lorain police officers responded to an alley in the 1200 block of Oberlin Avenue.

They had heard that a man, 37-year-old Gerardo Massari, had been shot.

Massari was taken to Lorain Mercy Hospital, where he died of his wounds.

Police are calling 24-year-old Joshua Martinez the suspect in this case.

A murder warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Martinez should be considered armed and dangerous.

James Jenkins has lived in the area for more than two decades and he says he didn’t expect something like this to happen.

“I’m sorry to hear about the problems you guys had. It’s just not a good thing to happen to nobody, especially in this neighborhood. This neighborhood has been quiet for a long time,” Jenkins added.

19 News saw family members grieving outside.

Police are asking the public to come forward if they know anything about this murder.

If anyone has information regarding the case, please call 440-204-2105.

