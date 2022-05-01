2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Robert Krueger, ex-Texas congressman and diplomat, dies at 86

FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors...
FILE - Sen. Bob Krueger meets with people at the San Antonio Council for International Visitors awards dinner at the International Center in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2004. Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86. A family statement to the New Braunfels Herald-Zeitung said he died Saturday, April 30, 2022 in his New Braunfels, Texas home after suffering congestive heart failure.(Billy Calzada/The San Antonio Express-News via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 1, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas (AP) — Robert C. Krueger, who followed two U.S. House terms with a brief interim appointment to the Senate before launching a sometimes-hazardous diplomatic career, has died at age 86, his family said Sunday.

Krueger died Saturday morning in his New Braunfels home with his wife by his side after suffering from congestive heart failure, daughter Sarah Krueger said.

Funeral arrangements were pending.

Most of Krueger’s career was as an academic at Duke University, the University of Texas at Austin, Rice University, Oxford University and Texas State University.

Even while pursuing that career, Krueger, a Democrat, ventured into politics in 1974 with his first election to the U.S. House. After two House terms, President Jimmy Carter appointed him as a U.S. ambassador at large and coordinator for Mexican affairs. He served in that capacity until the end of the Carter administration in 1981.

Krueger returned to elective politics when he won a seat on the Texas Railroad Commission in 1990. He served from January 1991 until Texas Gov. Ann Richards tapped him to complete Lloyd Bentsen’s unexpired U.S. Senate term in January 1993 when Bentsen left to become President Bill Clinton’s Treasury secretary. However, Krueger lost to Republican Kay Baily Hutchison in a June 1993 special election.

Krueger returned to diplomacy when Clinton named him U.S. ambassador to Burundi in 1994. The eastern African country was embroiled in civil strife at the time. Krueger had to be airlifted when his convoy was attacked by unidentified gunmen in June 1995, killing one convoy member and injuring several others, and was recalled from the post for his safety.

Krueger was U.S. ambassador to Botswana in 1996-99 and a special U.S. representative to the 14-nation Southern African Development Community in 1998-2000. He then returned to academia as a visiting fellow at Merton College, Oxford, and continued his academic pursuits until his 2017 retirement from a lectureship position at Texas Tech University.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two Cleveland brothers say they were driving on Wednesday afternoon when a mom nearly threw her...
Cleveland brothers say a mother tried to throw her toddler in front of their truck
Strongsville police are investigating a possible murder-suicide that happened in the 14000...
Man shoots, kills woman before turning gun on self in Strongsville: docs
Source: Strongsville Police Department
Strongsville police: man, woman shot dead Saturday morning in potential murder-suicide
Cleveland police seek to identity men seen in viral video pointing guns at officer
Cleveland photojournalist assaulted while reporting on standoff; 1 taken into custody (video)
Micey Stiver (Source: North Royalton police)
Amber Alert canceled: 12-year-old North Royalton girl found safe, suspect in custody

Latest News

The Judds - Naomi and Wynonna Judd
The Judds, Ray Charles join the Country Music Hall of Fame
Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
Kent State University prepares to honor and remember the tragedy of May 4, 1970
President Joe Biden speaks at the memorial service for former Vice President Walter Mondale,...
Biden calls former VP Mondale ‘giant’ of political history
Soldiers' and Sailors' Monument Tunnel Tours Resume after a 2 year hiatus due to the pandemic.
Cleveland Comeback: Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Monument tunnel tours resume